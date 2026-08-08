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BOEU: Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares
BOEU exchange rate has changed by 2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.60 and at a high of 38.93.
Follow Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BOEU stock price today?
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 38.93 today. It trades within 37.60 - 38.93, yesterday's close was 37.97, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of BOEU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 38.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BOEU movements.
How to buy BOEU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 38.93. Orders are usually placed near 38.93 or 39.23, while 27 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow BOEU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BOEU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 27.25 - 44.92 and current price 38.93. Many compare 12.35% and -2.58% before placing orders at 38.93 or 39.23. Explore the BOEU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 44.92. Within 27.25 - 44.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (BOEU) over the year was 27.25. Comparing it with the current 38.93 and 27.25 - 44.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOEU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BOEU stock split?
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.97, and -13.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.97
- Open
- 38.65
- Bid
- 38.93
- Ask
- 39.23
- Low
- 37.60
- High
- 38.93
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 2.53%
- Month Change
- 12.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.58%
- Year Change
- -13.01%