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BOEG: Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF

15.20 USD 0.18 (1.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BOEG exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.90 and at a high of 15.20.

Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is BOEG stock price today?

Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.20 today. It trades within 14.90 - 15.20, yesterday's close was 15.02, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of BOEG shows these updates.

Does Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?

Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.10% and USD. View the chart live to track BOEG movements.

How to buy BOEG stock?

You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.20. Orders are usually placed near 15.20 or 15.50, while 5 and 0.80% show market activity. Follow BOEG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BOEG stock?

Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.34 - 20.43 and current price 15.20. Many compare 8.57% and -4.58% before placing orders at 15.20 or 15.50. Explore the BOEG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF in the past year was 20.43. Within 10.34 - 20.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF (BOEG) over the year was 10.34. Comparing it with the current 15.20 and 10.34 - 20.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOEG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BOEG stock split?

Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.02, and -18.10% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
14.90 15.20
Year Range
10.34 20.43
Previous Close
15.02
Open
15.08
Bid
15.20
Ask
15.50
Low
14.90
High
15.20
Volume
5
Daily Change
1.20%
Month Change
8.57%
6 Months Change
-4.58%
Year Change
-18.10%
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