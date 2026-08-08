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BKMS: BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF
BKMS exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.40 and at a high of 25.46.
Follow BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BKMS stock price today?
BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF stock is priced at 25.44 today. It trades within 25.40 - 25.46, yesterday's close was 25.39, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of BKMS shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF is currently valued at 25.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.62% and USD. View the chart live to track BKMS movements.
How to buy BKMS stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF shares at the current price of 25.44. Orders are usually placed near 25.44 or 25.74, while 39 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow BKMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BKMS stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.23 - 25.81 and current price 25.44. Many compare 0.51% and -0.97% before placing orders at 25.44 or 25.74. Explore the BKMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF in the past year was 25.81. Within 25.23 - 25.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF (BKMS) over the year was 25.23. Comparing it with the current 25.44 and 25.23 - 25.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BKMS stock split?
BNY Mellon Municipal Short Duration ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.39, and -0.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.39
- Open
- 25.43
- Bid
- 25.44
- Ask
- 25.74
- Low
- 25.40
- High
- 25.46
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.97%
- Year Change
- -0.63%