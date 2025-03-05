QuotesSections
Currencies / BJK
Back to US Stock Market

BJK: VanEck Gaming ETF

45.45 USD 0.17 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BJK exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.19 and at a high of 45.65.

Follow VanEck Gaming ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BJK News

Daily Range
45.19 45.65
Year Range
33.44 47.29
Previous Close
45.62
Open
45.40
Bid
45.45
Ask
45.75
Low
45.19
High
45.65
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.37%
Month Change
-3.38%
6 Months Change
21.65%
Year Change
1.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev