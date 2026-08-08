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BIGY: YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF
BIGY exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.52 and at a high of 52.72.
Follow YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIGY stock price today?
YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF stock is priced at 52.72 today. It trades within 52.52 - 52.72, yesterday's close was 52.39, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of BIGY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF is currently valued at 52.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.64% and USD. View the chart live to track BIGY movements.
How to buy BIGY stock?
You can buy YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF shares at the current price of 52.72. Orders are usually placed near 52.72 or 53.02, while 19 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow BIGY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIGY stock?
Investing in YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.33 - 54.11 and current price 52.72. Many compare 0.80% and 3.86% before placing orders at 52.72 or 53.02. Explore the BIGY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF in the past year was 54.11. Within 47.33 - 54.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF (BIGY) over the year was 47.33. Comparing it with the current 52.72 and 47.33 - 54.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIGY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIGY stock split?
YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Big 50 Option Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.39, and 3.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.39
- Open
- 52.56
- Bid
- 52.72
- Ask
- 53.02
- Low
- 52.52
- High
- 52.72
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.86%
- Year Change
- 3.64%