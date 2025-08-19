- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BGB: Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere
BGB exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.21 and at a high of 11.26.
Follow Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGB News
- Crypto market continues to rise, BTC approaches $67,000, only DeFi sector declines
- Crypto Sectors Generally Fall, Meme Sector Drops Nearly 3%, Only SocialFi Sector Relatively Resilient
- Crypto market broadly rises, CeFi sector up nearly 3%, BTC breaks $63,000
- Crypto market broadly rises, NFT sector leads with over 7% gain, BTC breaks through $61,000
- BGB: Discount Widens On Term Fund With Institutional CEF Investor Taking A Stake (BGB)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Aberdeen Proposes Removing Fund Term Structure
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- BGB: Discount Worth Watching With Term Approaching (NYSE:BGB)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BGB stock price today?
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere stock is priced at 11.25 today. It trades within 11.21 - 11.26, yesterday's close was 11.23, and trading volume reached 251. The live price chart of BGB shows these updates.
Does Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere stock pay dividends?
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere is currently valued at 11.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.14% and USD. View the chart live to track BGB movements.
How to buy BGB stock?
You can buy Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere shares at the current price of 11.25. Orders are usually placed near 11.25 or 11.55, while 251 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow BGB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGB stock?
Investing in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere involves considering the yearly range 10.85 - 12.59 and current price 11.25. Many compare 0.63% and -0.62% before placing orders at 11.25 or 11.55. Explore the BGB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere in the past year was 12.59. Within 10.85 - 12.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere performance using the live chart.
What are Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere (BGB) over the year was 10.85. Comparing it with the current 11.25 and 10.85 - 12.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGB stock split?
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial Intere has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.23, and -10.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.23
- Open
- 11.23
- Bid
- 11.25
- Ask
- 11.55
- Low
- 11.21
- High
- 11.26
- Volume
- 251
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.62%
- Year Change
- -10.14%