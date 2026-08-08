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BEG: Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF
BEG exchange rate has changed by -8.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.35 and at a high of 43.12.
Follow Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BEG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF stock is priced at 35.79 today. It trades within 33.35 - 43.12, yesterday's close was 39.31, and trading volume reached 621. The live price chart of BEG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF is currently valued at 35.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 169.50% and USD. View the chart live to track BEG movements.
How to buy BEG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF shares at the current price of 35.79. Orders are usually placed near 35.79 or 36.09, while 621 and -17.00% show market activity. Follow BEG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.93 - 121.10 and current price 35.79. Many compare 23.29% and 0.70% before placing orders at 35.79 or 36.09. Explore the BEG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF in the past year was 121.10. Within 10.93 - 121.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF (BEG) over the year was 10.93. Comparing it with the current 35.79 and 10.93 - 121.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2x Long BE Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.31, and 169.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.31
- Open
- 43.12
- Bid
- 35.79
- Ask
- 36.09
- Low
- 33.35
- High
- 43.12
- Volume
- 621
- Daily Change
- -8.95%
- Month Change
- 23.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.70%
- Year Change
- 169.50%