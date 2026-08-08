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BEBE: TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A
BEBE exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.97 and at a high of 9.99.
Follow TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BEBE stock price today?
TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A stock is priced at 9.99 today. It trades within 9.97 - 9.99, yesterday's close was 9.97, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of BEBE shows these updates.
Does TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A stock pay dividends?
TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A is currently valued at 9.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.50% and USD. View the chart live to track BEBE movements.
How to buy BEBE stock?
You can buy TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A shares at the current price of 9.99. Orders are usually placed near 9.99 or 10.29, while 19 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow BEBE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEBE stock?
Investing in TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 10.00 and current price 9.99. Many compare 0.20% and 0.50% before placing orders at 9.99 or 10.29. Explore the BEBE price chart live with daily changes.
What are TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A in the past year was 10.00. Within 9.85 - 10.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A performance using the live chart.
What are TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A (BEBE) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 9.99 and 9.85 - 10.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEBE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEBE stock split?
TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.97, and 0.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.97
- Open
- 9.97
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- Low
- 9.97
- High
- 9.99
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.50%
- Year Change
- 0.50%