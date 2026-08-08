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BCSM: Baron SMID Cap ETF
BCSM exchange rate has changed by 2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.47 and at a high of 25.55.
Follow Baron SMID Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCSM stock price today?
Baron SMID Cap ETF stock is priced at 25.54 today. It trades within 25.47 - 25.55, yesterday's close was 24.91, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BCSM shows these updates.
Does Baron SMID Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Baron SMID Cap ETF is currently valued at 25.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.61% and USD. View the chart live to track BCSM movements.
How to buy BCSM stock?
You can buy Baron SMID Cap ETF shares at the current price of 25.54. Orders are usually placed near 25.54 or 25.84, while 6 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow BCSM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCSM stock?
Investing in Baron SMID Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.79 - 25.59 and current price 25.54. Many compare 4.37% and 9.43% before placing orders at 25.54 or 25.84. Explore the BCSM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Baron SMID Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Baron SMID Cap ETF in the past year was 25.59. Within 20.79 - 25.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Baron SMID Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Baron SMID Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Baron SMID Cap ETF (BCSM) over the year was 20.79. Comparing it with the current 25.54 and 20.79 - 25.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCSM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCSM stock split?
Baron SMID Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.91, and 3.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.91
- Open
- 25.47
- Bid
- 25.54
- Ask
- 25.84
- Low
- 25.47
- High
- 25.55
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 2.53%
- Month Change
- 4.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.43%
- Year Change
- 3.61%