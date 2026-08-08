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BALQ: iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF
BALQ exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.99 and at a high of 56.19.
Follow iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BALQ stock price today?
iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF stock is priced at 56.19 today. It trades within 55.99 - 56.19, yesterday's close was 55.70, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of BALQ shows these updates.
Does iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF is currently valued at 56.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.90% and USD. View the chart live to track BALQ movements.
How to buy BALQ stock?
You can buy iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF shares at the current price of 56.19. Orders are usually placed near 56.19 or 56.49, while 10 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow BALQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BALQ stock?
Investing in iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.20 - 58.23 and current price 56.19. Many compare 4.42% and 17.06% before placing orders at 56.19 or 56.49. Explore the BALQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF in the past year was 58.23. Within 45.20 - 58.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF (BALQ) over the year was 45.20. Comparing it with the current 56.19 and 45.20 - 58.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BALQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BALQ stock split?
iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.70, and 12.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.70
- Open
- 56.00
- Bid
- 56.19
- Ask
- 56.49
- Low
- 55.99
- High
- 56.19
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.06%
- Year Change
- 12.90%