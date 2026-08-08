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BAIG: Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF
BAIG exchange rate has changed by 18.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.96 and at a high of 19.05.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BAIG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF stock is priced at 19.04 today. It trades within 16.96 - 19.05, yesterday's close was 16.08, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of BAIG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF is currently valued at 19.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 71.22% and USD. View the chart live to track BAIG movements.
How to buy BAIG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF shares at the current price of 19.04. Orders are usually placed near 19.04 or 19.34, while 56 and 11.35% show market activity. Follow BAIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BAIG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.16 - 60.61 and current price 19.04. Many compare 41.04% and 425.97% before placing orders at 19.04 or 19.34. Explore the BAIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF in the past year was 60.61. Within 2.16 - 60.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF (BAIG) over the year was 2.16. Comparing it with the current 19.04 and 2.16 - 60.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BAIG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.08, and 71.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.08
- Open
- 17.10
- Bid
- 19.04
- Ask
- 19.34
- Low
- 16.96
- High
- 19.05
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- 18.41%
- Month Change
- 41.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 425.97%
- Year Change
- 71.22%