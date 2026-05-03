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AWP: abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest

11.89 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AWP exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.86 and at a high of 11.92.

Follow abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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AWP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AWP stock price today?

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 11.89 today. It trades within 11.86 - 11.92, yesterday's close was 11.88, and trading volume reached 171. The live price chart of AWP shows these updates.

Does abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 11.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 197.25% and USD. View the chart live to track AWP movements.

How to buy AWP stock?

You can buy abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 11.89. Orders are usually placed near 11.89 or 12.19, while 171 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow AWP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AWP stock?

Investing in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 3.78 - 12.71 and current price 11.89. Many compare -1.98% and -5.11% before placing orders at 11.89 or 12.19. Explore the AWP price chart live with daily changes.

What are abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?

The highest price of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 12.71. Within 3.78 - 12.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest (AWP) over the year was 3.78. Comparing it with the current 11.89 and 3.78 - 12.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AWP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AWP stock split?

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.88, and 197.25% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
11.86 11.92
Year Range
3.78 12.71
Previous Close
11.88
Open
11.90
Bid
11.89
Ask
12.19
Low
11.86
High
11.92
Volume
171
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
-1.98%
6 Months Change
-5.11%
Year Change
197.25%
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