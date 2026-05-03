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AWP: abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest
AWP exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.86 and at a high of 11.92.
Follow abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AWP News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- AWP: Global Real Estate Exposure Comes With A Premium (NYSE:AWP)
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- HFRO: Reassessing 8% Yield On Preferreds After Monetization Of Large Asset (NYSE:HFRO)
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- Resilient U.S. Transaction Volumes: +15% YoY In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- High Yields From Real Estate: Profit From The Shortage
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- AWP: 12% Yield, But NAV Support Is Still The Key (NYSE:AWP)
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- Lending Standards Hold Steady, With Early Easing At Large Banks
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AWP stock price today?
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 11.89 today. It trades within 11.86 - 11.92, yesterday's close was 11.88, and trading volume reached 171. The live price chart of AWP shows these updates.
Does abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 11.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 197.25% and USD. View the chart live to track AWP movements.
How to buy AWP stock?
You can buy abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 11.89. Orders are usually placed near 11.89 or 12.19, while 171 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow AWP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AWP stock?
Investing in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 3.78 - 12.71 and current price 11.89. Many compare -1.98% and -5.11% before placing orders at 11.89 or 12.19. Explore the AWP price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 12.71. Within 3.78 - 12.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest (AWP) over the year was 3.78. Comparing it with the current 11.89 and 3.78 - 12.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AWP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AWP stock split?
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.88, and 197.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.88
- Open
- 11.90
- Bid
- 11.89
- Ask
- 12.19
- Low
- 11.86
- High
- 11.92
- Volume
- 171
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- -1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.11%
- Year Change
- 197.25%