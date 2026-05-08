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AWP: abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest

11.61 USD 0.16 (1.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日AWP汇率已更改-1.36%。当日，交易品种以低点11.60和高点11.81进行交易。

关注abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AWP新闻

常见问题解答

AWP股票今天的价格是多少？

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为11.61。它在11.60 - 11.81范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为11.77，交易量达到183。AWP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为11.61。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注190.25%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪AWP走势。

如何购买AWP股票？

您可以以11.61的当前价格购买abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在11.61或11.91附近，而183和-1.44%显示市场活动。立即关注AWP的实时图表更新。

如何投资AWP股票？

投资abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围3.78 - 12.71和当前价格11.61。许多人在以11.61或11.91下订单之前，会比较-4.29%和。实时查看AWP价格图表，了解每日变化。

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是12.71。在3.78 - 12.71内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest（AWP）的最低价格为3.78。将其与当前的11.61和3.78 - 12.71进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看AWP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

AWP股票是什么时候拆分的？

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、11.77和190.25%中可见。

日范围
11.60 11.81
年范围
3.78 12.71
前一天收盘价
11.77
开盘价
11.78
卖价
11.61
买价
11.91
最低价
11.60
最高价
11.81
交易量
183
日变化
-1.36%
月变化
-4.29%
6个月变化
-7.34%
年变化
190.25%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%