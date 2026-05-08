AWP: abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日AWP汇率已更改-1.36%。当日，交易品种以低点11.60和高点11.81进行交易。
关注abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AWP新闻
- Return Of The Bad News Bulls
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- AWP: Global Real Estate Exposure Comes With A Premium (NYSE:AWP)
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- HFRO: Reassessing 8% Yield On Preferreds After Monetization Of Large Asset (NYSE:HFRO)
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- Resilient U.S. Transaction Volumes: +15% YoY In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- High Yields From Real Estate: Profit From The Shortage
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- AWP: 12% Yield, But NAV Support Is Still The Key (NYSE:AWP)
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- Lending Standards Hold Steady, With Early Easing At Large Banks
常见问题解答
AWP股票今天的价格是多少？
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为11.61。它在11.60 - 11.81范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为11.77，交易量达到183。AWP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为11.61。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注190.25%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪AWP走势。
如何购买AWP股票？
您可以以11.61的当前价格购买abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在11.61或11.91附近，而183和-1.44%显示市场活动。立即关注AWP的实时图表更新。
如何投资AWP股票？
投资abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围3.78 - 12.71和当前价格11.61。许多人在以11.61或11.91下订单之前，会比较-4.29%和。实时查看AWP价格图表，了解每日变化。
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是12.71。在3.78 - 12.71内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest（AWP）的最低价格为3.78。将其与当前的11.61和3.78 - 12.71进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看AWP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
AWP股票是什么时候拆分的？
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、11.77和190.25%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.77
- 开盘价
- 11.78
- 卖价
- 11.61
- 买价
- 11.91
- 最低价
- 11.60
- 最高价
- 11.81
- 交易量
- 183
- 日变化
- -1.36%
- 月变化
- -4.29%
- 6个月变化
- -7.34%
- 年变化
- 190.25%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%