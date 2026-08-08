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AVL: Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares
AVL exchange rate has changed by 3.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.42 and at a high of 55.62.
Follow Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVL stock price today?
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 54.78 today. It trades within 53.42 - 55.62, yesterday's close was 53.14, and trading volume reached 516. The live price chart of AVL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 54.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.37% and USD. View the chart live to track AVL movements.
How to buy AVL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 54.78. Orders are usually placed near 54.78 or 55.08, while 516 and -0.40% show market activity. Follow AVL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 28.95 - 80.21 and current price 54.78. Many compare 22.28% and 62.46% before placing orders at 54.78 or 55.08. Explore the AVL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 80.21. Within 28.95 - 80.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) over the year was 28.95. Comparing it with the current 54.78 and 28.95 - 80.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVL stock split?
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.14, and 39.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.14
- Open
- 55.00
- Bid
- 54.78
- Ask
- 55.08
- Low
- 53.42
- High
- 55.62
- Volume
- 516
- Daily Change
- 3.09%
- Month Change
- 22.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.46%
- Year Change
- 39.37%