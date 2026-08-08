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AVGX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF
AVGX exchange rate has changed by 3.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.27 and at a high of 58.70.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVGX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF stock is priced at 57.97 today. It trades within 56.27 - 58.70, yesterday's close was 56.02, and trading volume reached 519. The live price chart of AVGX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF is currently valued at 57.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 53.77% and USD. View the chart live to track AVGX movements.
How to buy AVGX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF shares at the current price of 57.97. Orders are usually placed near 57.97 or 58.27, while 519 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow AVGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVGX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.84 - 84.80 and current price 57.97. Many compare 22.64% and 62.52% before placing orders at 57.97 or 58.27. Explore the AVGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF in the past year was 84.80. Within 30.84 - 84.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF (AVGX) over the year was 30.84. Comparing it with the current 57.97 and 30.84 - 84.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVGX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.02, and 53.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.02
- Open
- 58.07
- Bid
- 57.97
- Ask
- 58.27
- Low
- 56.27
- High
- 58.70
- Volume
- 519
- Daily Change
- 3.48%
- Month Change
- 22.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.52%
- Year Change
- 53.77%