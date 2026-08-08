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AUSM: Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF
AUSM exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.08 and at a high of 25.08.
Follow Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AUSM stock price today?
Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF stock is priced at 25.08 today. It trades within 25.08 - 25.08, yesterday's close was 25.06, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of AUSM shows these updates.
Does Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF is currently valued at 25.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.08% and USD. View the chart live to track AUSM movements.
How to buy AUSM stock?
You can buy Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 25.08. Orders are usually placed near 25.08 or 25.38, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AUSM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AUSM stock?
Investing in Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.99 - 25.53 and current price 25.08. Many compare 0.16% and -0.24% before placing orders at 25.08 or 25.38. Explore the AUSM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF in the past year was 25.53. Within 24.99 - 25.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF (AUSM) over the year was 24.99. Comparing it with the current 25.08 and 24.99 - 25.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUSM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AUSM stock split?
Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.06, and -0.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.06
- Open
- 25.08
- Bid
- 25.08
- Ask
- 25.38
- Low
- 25.08
- High
- 25.08
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.24%
- Year Change
- -0.08%