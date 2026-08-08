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ATCX: Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation
ATCX exchange rate has changed by 6.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.60 and at a high of 2.77.
Follow Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ATCX stock price today?
Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation stock is priced at 2.74 today. It trades within 2.60 - 2.77, yesterday's close was 2.57, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of ATCX shows these updates.
Does Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation stock pay dividends?
Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation is currently valued at 2.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -72.60% and USD. View the chart live to track ATCX movements.
How to buy ATCX stock?
You can buy Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation shares at the current price of 2.74. Orders are usually placed near 2.74 or 3.04, while 30 and 3.40% show market activity. Follow ATCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ATCX stock?
Investing in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation involves considering the yearly range 2.57 - 14.00 and current price 2.74. Many compare -7.12% and -56.58% before placing orders at 2.74 or 3.04. Explore the ATCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation stock highest prices?
The highest price of Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation in the past year was 14.00. Within 2.57 - 14.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation performance using the live chart.
What are Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (ATCX) over the year was 2.57. Comparing it with the current 2.74 and 2.57 - 14.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ATCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ATCX stock split?
Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.57, and -72.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.57
- Open
- 2.65
- Bid
- 2.74
- Ask
- 3.04
- Low
- 2.60
- High
- 2.77
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 6.61%
- Month Change
- -7.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -56.58%
- Year Change
- -72.60%