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ATCL
ATCL exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.82 and at a high of 24.85.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ATCL stock price today?
stock is priced at 24.84 today. It trades within 24.82 - 24.85, yesterday's close was 24.81, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of ATCL shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 24.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.88% and USD. View the chart live to track ATCL movements.
How to buy ATCL stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 24.84. Orders are usually placed near 24.84 or 25.14, while 31 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow ATCL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ATCL stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 23.40 - 25.35 and current price 24.84. Many compare 0.49% and -0.74% before placing orders at 24.84 or 25.14. Explore the ATCL price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 25.35. Within 23.40 - 25.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (ATCL) over the year was 23.40. Comparing it with the current 24.84 and 23.40 - 25.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ATCL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ATCL stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.81, and -0.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.81
- Open
- 24.83
- Bid
- 24.84
- Ask
- 25.14
- Low
- 24.82
- High
- 24.85
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.74%
- Year Change
- -0.88%