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ASTX: Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF
ASTX exchange rate has changed by 13.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.00 and at a high of 15.75.
Follow Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASTX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.72 today. It trades within 14.00 - 15.75, yesterday's close was 13.89, and trading volume reached 4957. The live price chart of ASTX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.86% and USD. View the chart live to track ASTX movements.
How to buy ASTX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.72. Orders are usually placed near 15.72 or 16.02, while 4957 and 7.67% show market activity. Follow ASTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ASTX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.80 - 114.18 and current price 15.72. Many compare 56.89% and -57.52% before placing orders at 15.72 or 16.02. Explore the ASTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF in the past year was 114.18. Within 8.80 - 114.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF (ASTX) over the year was 8.80. Comparing it with the current 15.72 and 8.80 - 114.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ASTX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.89, and -42.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.89
- Open
- 14.60
- Bid
- 15.72
- Ask
- 16.02
- Low
- 14.00
- High
- 15.75
- Volume
- 4.957 K
- Daily Change
- 13.17%
- Month Change
- 56.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -57.52%
- Year Change
- -42.86%