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ASTN: Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF
ASTN exchange rate has changed by -13.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.01 and at a high of 4.58.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASTN stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF stock is priced at 4.04 today. It trades within 4.01 - 4.58, yesterday's close was 4.65, and trading volume reached 1831. The live price chart of ASTN shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF is currently valued at 4.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -78.71% and USD. View the chart live to track ASTN movements.
How to buy ASTN stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF shares at the current price of 4.04. Orders are usually placed near 4.04 or 4.34, while 1831 and -7.55% show market activity. Follow ASTN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ASTN stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.16 - 25.06 and current price 4.04. Many compare -41.28% and -83.05% before placing orders at 4.04 or 4.34. Explore the ASTN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF in the past year was 25.06. Within 3.16 - 25.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF (ASTN) over the year was 3.16. Comparing it with the current 4.04 and 3.16 - 25.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASTN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ASTN stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short ASTS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.65, and -78.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.65
- Open
- 4.37
- Bid
- 4.04
- Ask
- 4.34
- Low
- 4.01
- High
- 4.58
- Volume
- 1.831 K
- Daily Change
- -13.12%
- Month Change
- -41.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -83.05%
- Year Change
- -78.71%