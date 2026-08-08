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ASMG: Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF
ASMG exchange rate has changed by 2.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.93 and at a high of 48.60.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASMG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF stock is priced at 47.65 today. It trades within 46.93 - 48.60, yesterday's close was 46.49, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of ASMG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF is currently valued at 47.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.40% and USD. View the chart live to track ASMG movements.
How to buy ASMG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF shares at the current price of 47.65. Orders are usually placed near 47.65 or 47.95, while 47 and -1.16% show market activity. Follow ASMG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ASMG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.54 - 65.81 and current price 47.65. Many compare 17.65% and 26.29% before placing orders at 47.65 or 47.95. Explore the ASMG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF in the past year was 65.81. Within 28.54 - 65.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF (ASMG) over the year was 28.54. Comparing it with the current 47.65 and 28.54 - 65.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASMG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ASMG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.49, and 21.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.49
- Open
- 48.21
- Bid
- 47.65
- Ask
- 47.95
- Low
- 46.93
- High
- 48.60
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 2.50%
- Month Change
- 17.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.29%
- Year Change
- 21.40%