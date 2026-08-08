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APPX: Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF
APPX exchange rate has changed by 6.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.30 and at a high of 16.53.
Follow Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is APPX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF stock is priced at 16.15 today. It trades within 15.30 - 16.53, yesterday's close was 15.20, and trading volume reached 1998. The live price chart of APPX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF is currently valued at 16.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -74.42% and USD. View the chart live to track APPX movements.
How to buy APPX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF shares at the current price of 16.15. Orders are usually placed near 16.15 or 16.45, while 1998 and 5.56% show market activity. Follow APPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into APPX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.11 - 156.25 and current price 16.15. Many compare -32.57% and 51.50% before placing orders at 16.15 or 16.45. Explore the APPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF in the past year was 156.25. Within 8.11 - 156.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (APPX) over the year was 8.11. Comparing it with the current 16.15 and 8.11 - 156.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch APPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did APPX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.20, and -74.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.20
- Open
- 15.30
- Bid
- 16.15
- Ask
- 16.45
- Low
- 15.30
- High
- 16.53
- Volume
- 1.998 K
- Daily Change
- 6.25%
- Month Change
- -32.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.50%
- Year Change
- -74.42%