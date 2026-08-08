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APLX: Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF
APLX exchange rate has changed by 2.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.00 and at a high of 11.61.
Follow Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is APLX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF stock is priced at 10.95 today. It trades within 10.00 - 11.61, yesterday's close was 10.71, and trading volume reached 883. The live price chart of APLX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF is currently valued at 10.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -61.13% and USD. View the chart live to track APLX movements.
How to buy APLX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF shares at the current price of 10.95. Orders are usually placed near 10.95 or 11.25, while 883 and -3.78% show market activity. Follow APLX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into APLX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.03 - 180.00 and current price 10.95. Many compare 16.49% and -75.81% before placing orders at 10.95 or 11.25. Explore the APLX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF in the past year was 180.00. Within 7.03 - 180.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF (APLX) over the year was 7.03. Comparing it with the current 10.95 and 7.03 - 180.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch APLX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did APLX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.71, and -61.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.71
- Open
- 11.38
- Bid
- 10.95
- Ask
- 11.25
- Low
- 10.00
- High
- 11.61
- Volume
- 883
- Daily Change
- 2.24%
- Month Change
- 16.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -75.81%
- Year Change
- -61.13%