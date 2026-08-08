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APLU: Allspring Core Plus ETF
APLU exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.30 and at a high of 24.36.
Follow Allspring Core Plus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is APLU stock price today?
Allspring Core Plus ETF stock is priced at 24.30 today. It trades within 24.30 - 24.36, yesterday's close was 24.26, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of APLU shows these updates.
Does Allspring Core Plus ETF stock pay dividends?
Allspring Core Plus ETF is currently valued at 24.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.65% and USD. View the chart live to track APLU movements.
How to buy APLU stock?
You can buy Allspring Core Plus ETF shares at the current price of 24.30. Orders are usually placed near 24.30 or 24.60, while 30 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow APLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into APLU stock?
Investing in Allspring Core Plus ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.04 - 25.59 and current price 24.30. Many compare 0.33% and -3.30% before placing orders at 24.30 or 24.60. Explore the APLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Allspring Core Plus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Allspring Core Plus ETF in the past year was 25.59. Within 24.04 - 25.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Allspring Core Plus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Allspring Core Plus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Allspring Core Plus ETF (APLU) over the year was 24.04. Comparing it with the current 24.30 and 24.04 - 25.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch APLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did APLU stock split?
Allspring Core Plus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.26, and -3.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.26
- Open
- 24.36
- Bid
- 24.30
- Ask
- 24.60
- Low
- 24.30
- High
- 24.36
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.30%
- Year Change
- -3.65%