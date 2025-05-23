Currencies / AOM
AOM: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF
47.53 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AOM exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.43 and at a high of 47.55.
Follow iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
47.43 47.55
Year Range
41.20 47.55
- Previous Close
- 47.53
- Open
- 47.53
- Bid
- 47.53
- Ask
- 47.83
- Low
- 47.43
- High
- 47.55
- Volume
- 90
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.42%
- Year Change
- 5.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev