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ANEL: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF
ANEL exchange rate has changed by -3.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.51 and at a high of 27.27.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
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- D1
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ANEL stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF stock is priced at 24.69 today. It trades within 24.51 - 27.27, yesterday's close was 25.69, and trading volume reached 223. The live price chart of ANEL shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF is currently valued at 24.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.85% and USD. View the chart live to track ANEL movements.
How to buy ANEL stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF shares at the current price of 24.69. Orders are usually placed near 24.69 or 24.99, while 223 and -9.46% show market activity. Follow ANEL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ANEL stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.38 - 31.74 and current price 24.69. Many compare 17.07% and 66.37% before placing orders at 24.69 or 24.99. Explore the ANEL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF in the past year was 31.74. Within 11.38 - 31.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF (ANEL) over the year was 11.38. Comparing it with the current 24.69 and 11.38 - 31.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ANEL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ANEL stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.69, and 17.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.69
- Open
- 27.27
- Bid
- 24.69
- Ask
- 24.99
- Low
- 24.51
- High
- 27.27
- Volume
- 223
- Daily Change
- -3.89%
- Month Change
- 17.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.37%
- Year Change
- 17.85%