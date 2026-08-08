ANEL exchange rate has changed by -3.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.51 and at a high of 27.27.

Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.