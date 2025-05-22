Currencies / ANEB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANEB: Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.49 USD 0.03 (1.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANEB exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.33 and at a high of 2.50.
Follow Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANEB News
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals reviews strategic alternatives amid going private plan
- Crude Oil Falls; Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings Top Views - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX), Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD)
- Dow Surges Over 200 Points; AT&T Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX), Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD)
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock soars after approving plan to go private
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals plans to go private with reverse stock split
- Benchmark cuts Anebulo stock target to $3, keeps Speculative Buy
Daily Range
2.33 2.50
Year Range
0.80 3.42
- Previous Close
- 2.46
- Open
- 2.46
- Bid
- 2.49
- Ask
- 2.79
- Low
- 2.33
- High
- 2.50
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- 1.22%
- Month Change
- 2.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 91.54%
- Year Change
- 29.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%