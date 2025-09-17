QuotesSections
Currencies / AMID
AMID: Argent Mid Cap ETF

34.40 USD 0.10 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMID exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.29 and at a high of 34.40.

Daily Range
34.29 34.40
Year Range
28.04 37.83
Previous Close
34.50
Open
34.32
Bid
34.40
Ask
34.70
Low
34.29
High
34.40
Volume
8
Daily Change
-0.29%
Month Change
0.82%
6 Months Change
10.01%
Year Change
-2.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev