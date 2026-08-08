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AMDG: Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF
AMDG exchange rate has changed by -2.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.65 and at a high of 93.82.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMDG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF stock is priced at 88.77 today. It trades within 86.65 - 93.82, yesterday's close was 91.08, and trading volume reached 176. The live price chart of AMDG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF is currently valued at 88.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 321.31% and USD. View the chart live to track AMDG movements.
How to buy AMDG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF shares at the current price of 88.77. Orders are usually placed near 88.77 or 89.07, while 176 and -5.38% show market activity. Follow AMDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMDG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.31 - 141.38 and current price 88.77. Many compare 6.95% and 355.70% before placing orders at 88.77 or 89.07. Explore the AMDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF in the past year was 141.38. Within 18.31 - 141.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDG) over the year was 18.31. Comparing it with the current 88.77 and 18.31 - 141.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMDG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.08, and 321.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 91.08
- Open
- 93.82
- Bid
- 88.77
- Ask
- 89.07
- Low
- 86.65
- High
- 93.82
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- -2.54%
- Month Change
- 6.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 355.70%
- Year Change
- 321.31%