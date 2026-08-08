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AMDD: Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares
AMDD exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.80 and at a high of 30.12.
Follow Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMDD stock price today?
Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 29.74 today. It trades within 28.80 - 30.12, yesterday's close was 29.32, and trading volume reached 702. The live price chart of AMDD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 29.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 212.56% and USD. View the chart live to track AMDD movements.
How to buy AMDD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 29.74. Orders are usually placed near 29.74 or 30.04, while 702 and 3.26% show market activity. Follow AMDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMDD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 2.61 - 34.69 and current price 29.74. Many compare -4.74% and 206.28% before placing orders at 29.74 or 30.04. Explore the AMDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 34.69. Within 2.61 - 34.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) over the year was 2.61. Comparing it with the current 29.74 and 2.61 - 34.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMDD stock split?
Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.32, and 212.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.32
- Open
- 28.80
- Bid
- 29.74
- Ask
- 30.04
- Low
- 28.80
- High
- 30.12
- Volume
- 702
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- -4.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 206.28%
- Year Change
- 212.56%