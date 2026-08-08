- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALUB: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A
ALUB exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.11 and at a high of 10.11.
Follow Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ALUB stock price today?
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A stock is priced at 10.11 today. It trades within 10.11 - 10.11, yesterday's close was 10.10, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of ALUB shows these updates.
Does Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A stock pay dividends?
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A is currently valued at 10.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.30% and USD. View the chart live to track ALUB movements.
How to buy ALUB stock?
You can buy Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A shares at the current price of 10.11. Orders are usually placed near 10.11 or 10.41, while 11 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ALUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALUB stock?
Investing in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.90 - 10.11 and current price 10.11. Many compare 0.00% and 0.90% before placing orders at 10.11 or 10.41. Explore the ALUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A in the past year was 10.11. Within 9.90 - 10.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A (ALUB) over the year was 9.90. Comparing it with the current 10.11 and 9.90 - 10.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALUB stock split?
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp II Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.10, and 1.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.10
- Open
- 10.11
- Bid
- 10.11
- Ask
- 10.41
- Low
- 10.11
- High
- 10.11
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.90%
- Year Change
- 1.30%