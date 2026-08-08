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ALAI: Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF
ALAI exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.33 and at a high of 44.92.
Follow Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ALAI stock price today?
Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF stock is priced at 44.78 today. It trades within 44.33 - 44.92, yesterday's close was 44.33, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of ALAI shows these updates.
Does Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF stock pay dividends?
Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF is currently valued at 44.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.94% and USD. View the chart live to track ALAI movements.
How to buy ALAI stock?
You can buy Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF shares at the current price of 44.78. Orders are usually placed near 44.78 or 45.08, while 59 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow ALAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALAI stock?
Investing in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.85 - 46.88 and current price 44.78. Many compare 4.43% and 33.51% before placing orders at 44.78 or 45.08. Explore the ALAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF in the past year was 46.88. Within 30.85 - 46.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (ALAI) over the year was 30.85. Comparing it with the current 44.78 and 30.85 - 46.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALAI stock split?
Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.33, and 35.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.33
- Open
- 44.89
- Bid
- 44.78
- Ask
- 45.08
- Low
- 44.33
- High
- 44.92
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 4.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.51%
- Year Change
- 35.94%