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AIPI: REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF
AIPI exchange rate has changed by 1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.05 and at a high of 37.34.
Follow REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIPI stock price today?
REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF stock is priced at 37.34 today. It trades within 37.05 - 37.34, yesterday's close was 36.74, and trading volume reached 258. The live price chart of AIPI shows these updates.
Does REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF stock pay dividends?
REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF is currently valued at 37.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.64% and USD. View the chart live to track AIPI movements.
How to buy AIPI stock?
You can buy REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF shares at the current price of 37.34. Orders are usually placed near 37.34 or 37.64, while 258 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow AIPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIPI stock?
Investing in REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.21 - 45.08 and current price 37.34. Many compare 7.89% and 6.84% before placing orders at 37.34 or 37.64. Explore the AIPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF in the past year was 45.08. Within 32.21 - 45.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF (AIPI) over the year was 32.21. Comparing it with the current 37.34 and 32.21 - 45.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIPI stock split?
REX AI EQUITY PREMIUM INCOME ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.74, and -8.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.74
- Open
- 37.20
- Bid
- 37.34
- Ask
- 37.64
- Low
- 37.05
- High
- 37.34
- Volume
- 258
- Daily Change
- 1.63%
- Month Change
- 7.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.84%
- Year Change
- -8.64%