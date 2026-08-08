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AIBU: Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares
AIBU exchange rate has changed by 2.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.40 and at a high of 67.82.
Follow Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIBU stock price today?
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 66.87 today. It trades within 66.40 - 67.82, yesterday's close was 65.03, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of AIBU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 66.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 63.14% and USD. View the chart live to track AIBU movements.
How to buy AIBU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 66.87. Orders are usually placed near 66.87 or 67.17, while 19 and -0.74% show market activity. Follow AIBU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIBU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 32.91 - 78.96 and current price 66.87. Many compare 15.81% and 81.37% before placing orders at 66.87 or 67.17. Explore the AIBU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 78.96. Within 32.91 - 78.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (AIBU) over the year was 32.91. Comparing it with the current 66.87 and 32.91 - 78.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIBU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIBU stock split?
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.03, and 63.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.03
- Open
- 67.37
- Bid
- 66.87
- Ask
- 67.17
- Low
- 66.40
- High
- 67.82
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 2.83%
- Month Change
- 15.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 81.37%
- Year Change
- 63.14%