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AIBD: Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares
AIBD exchange rate has changed by -4.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.19 and at a high of 48.00.
Follow Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIBD stock price today?
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 47.22 today. It trades within 47.19 - 48.00, yesterday's close was 49.23, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of AIBD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 47.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 406.65% and USD. View the chart live to track AIBD movements.
How to buy AIBD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 47.22. Orders are usually placed near 47.22 or 47.52, while 7 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow AIBD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIBD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 4.49 - 64.12 and current price 47.22. Many compare -14.19% and 379.88% before placing orders at 47.22 or 47.52. Explore the AIBD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 64.12. Within 4.49 - 64.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (AIBD) over the year was 4.49. Comparing it with the current 47.22 and 4.49 - 64.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIBD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIBD stock split?
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.23, and 406.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.23
- Open
- 47.33
- Bid
- 47.22
- Ask
- 47.52
- Low
- 47.19
- High
- 48.00
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -4.08%
- Month Change
- -14.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 379.88%
- Year Change
- 406.65%