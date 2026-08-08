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ADVE: Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF
ADVE exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.18 and at a high of 46.33.
Follow Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ADVE stock price today?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF stock is priced at 46.33 today. It trades within 46.18 - 46.33, yesterday's close was 46.37, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of ADVE shows these updates.
Does Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF is currently valued at 46.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.10% and USD. View the chart live to track ADVE movements.
How to buy ADVE stock?
You can buy Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF shares at the current price of 46.33. Orders are usually placed near 46.33 or 46.63, while 9 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow ADVE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ADVE stock?
Investing in Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.74 - 47.31 and current price 46.33. Many compare 0.83% and 4.51% before placing orders at 46.33 or 46.63. Explore the ADVE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF in the past year was 47.31. Within 36.74 - 47.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF (ADVE) over the year was 36.74. Comparing it with the current 46.33 and 36.74 - 47.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ADVE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ADVE stock split?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.37, and 26.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.37
- Open
- 46.18
- Bid
- 46.33
- Ask
- 46.63
- Low
- 46.18
- High
- 46.33
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.51%
- Year Change
- 26.10%