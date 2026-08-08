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ADAC: American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A
ADAC exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.10 and at a high of 10.10.
Follow American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is ADAC stock price today?
American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A stock is priced at 10.10 today. It trades within 10.10 - 10.10, yesterday's close was 10.09, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ADAC shows these updates.
Does American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A stock pay dividends?
American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A is currently valued at 10.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.51% and USD. View the chart live to track ADAC movements.
How to buy ADAC stock?
You can buy American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A shares at the current price of 10.10. Orders are usually placed near 10.10 or 10.40, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ADAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ADAC stock?
Investing in American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.86 - 10.73 and current price 10.10. Many compare 0.00% and 1.92% before placing orders at 10.10 or 10.40. Explore the ADAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A in the past year was 10.73. Within 9.86 - 10.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A (ADAC) over the year was 9.86. Comparing it with the current 10.10 and 9.86 - 10.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ADAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ADAC stock split?
American Drive Acquisition Company - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.09, and 1.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.09
- Open
- 10.10
- Bid
- 10.10
- Ask
- 10.40
- Low
- 10.10
- High
- 10.10
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.92%
- Year Change
- 1.51%