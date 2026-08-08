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ACGR: American Century Large Cap Growth ETF
ACGR exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.60 and at a high of 70.60.
Follow American Century Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is ACGR stock price today?
American Century Large Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 70.60 today. It trades within 70.60 - 70.60, yesterday's close was 71.04, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of ACGR shows these updates.
Does American Century Large Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
American Century Large Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 70.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.10% and USD. View the chart live to track ACGR movements.
How to buy ACGR stock?
You can buy American Century Large Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 70.60. Orders are usually placed near 70.60 or 70.90, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ACGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ACGR stock?
Investing in American Century Large Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.02 - 71.91 and current price 70.60. Many compare 2.50% and 12.65% before placing orders at 70.60 or 70.90. Explore the ACGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are American Century Large Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of American Century Large Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 71.91. Within 60.02 - 71.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century Large Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are American Century Large Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of American Century Large Cap Growth ETF (ACGR) over the year was 60.02. Comparing it with the current 70.60 and 60.02 - 71.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ACGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ACGR stock split?
American Century Large Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.04, and 13.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 71.04
- Open
- 70.60
- Bid
- 70.60
- Ask
- 70.90
- Low
- 70.60
- High
- 70.60
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.65%
- Year Change
- 13.10%