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AAN: Aarons Holdings Company Inc
AAN exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.08 and at a high of 10.10.
Follow Aarons Holdings Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAN stock price today?
Aarons Holdings Company Inc stock is priced at 10.09 today. It trades within 10.08 - 10.10, yesterday's close was 9.99, and trading volume reached 1047. The live price chart of AAN shows these updates.
Does Aarons Holdings Company Inc stock pay dividends?
Aarons Holdings Company Inc is currently valued at 10.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.79% and USD. View the chart live to track AAN movements.
How to buy AAN stock?
You can buy Aarons Holdings Company Inc shares at the current price of 10.09. Orders are usually placed near 10.09 or 10.39, while 1047 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAN stock?
Investing in Aarons Holdings Company Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.62 - 11.90 and current price 10.09. Many compare 1.31% and 44.35% before placing orders at 10.09 or 10.39. Explore the AAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aarons Holdings Company Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aarons Holdings Company Inc in the past year was 11.90. Within 6.62 - 11.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aarons Holdings Company Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Aarons Holdings Company Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aarons Holdings Company Inc (AAN) over the year was 6.62. Comparing it with the current 10.09 and 6.62 - 11.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAN stock split?
Aarons Holdings Company Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.99, and 38.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.99
- Open
- 10.09
- Bid
- 10.09
- Ask
- 10.39
- Low
- 10.08
- High
- 10.10
- Volume
- 1.047 K
- Daily Change
- 1.00%
- Month Change
- 1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.35%
- Year Change
- 38.79%