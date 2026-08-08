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AAGR: African Agriculture Holdings Inc
AAGR exchange rate has changed by -13.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.13 and at a high of 0.15.
Follow African Agriculture Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAGR stock price today?
African Agriculture Holdings Inc stock is priced at 0.13 today. It trades within 0.13 - 0.15, yesterday's close was 0.15, and trading volume reached 228. The live price chart of AAGR shows these updates.
Does African Agriculture Holdings Inc stock pay dividends?
African Agriculture Holdings Inc is currently valued at 0.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -97.88% and USD. View the chart live to track AAGR movements.
How to buy AAGR stock?
You can buy African Agriculture Holdings Inc shares at the current price of 0.13. Orders are usually placed near 0.13 or 0.43, while 228 and -7.14% show market activity. Follow AAGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAGR stock?
Investing in African Agriculture Holdings Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.12 - 8.19 and current price 0.13. Many compare 0.00% and -66.67% before placing orders at 0.13 or 0.43. Explore the AAGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are African Agriculture Holdings Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of African Agriculture Holdings Inc in the past year was 8.19. Within 0.12 - 8.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track African Agriculture Holdings Inc performance using the live chart.
What are African Agriculture Holdings Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) over the year was 0.12. Comparing it with the current 0.13 and 0.12 - 8.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAGR stock split?
African Agriculture Holdings Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.15, and -97.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.15
- Open
- 0.14
- Bid
- 0.13
- Ask
- 0.43
- Low
- 0.13
- High
- 0.15
- Volume
- 228
- Daily Change
- -13.33%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -66.67%
- Year Change
- -97.88%