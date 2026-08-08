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SE30: Sweden 30 Index
SE30 exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3303.61 and at a high of 3328.13.
Follow Sweden 30 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in SE30 index?
Investing in Sweden 30 Index index means analyzing 2617.51 - 3348.07 and the current 3319.38. 25.73% and 51790 also show market performance. Follow SE30 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Sweden 30 Index today?
The SE30 index is currently at 3319.38. It trades within 3303.61 - 3328.13, while comparison with 3332.34 shows the direction. Explore the Sweden 30 Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is Sweden 30 Index Index highest value ever?
SE30 index reached 3348.07 at its peak. Within 2617.51 - 3348.07, comparing 3319.38 and 0.07% helps understand momentum. Track SE30 performance using the live chart.
What is SE30 Index lowest value ever?
SE30 index hit a low of 2617.51, within 2617.51 - 3348.07. Along with 3319.38 and 5.11%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Sweden 30 Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 3332.34
- Open
- 3317.14
- Bid
- 3319.38
- Ask
- 3319.68
- Low
- 3303.61
- High
- 3328.13
- Volume
- 51.790 K
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.11%
- Year Change
- 25.73%