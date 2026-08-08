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SA40: South Africa 40 Index
SA40 price has changed by 2.69% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 107251.70 ZAR and at a high of 109977.20 ZAR.
Follow South Africa 40 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the South Africa Rand price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in SA40 index?
Investing in South Africa 40 Index index means analyzing 95408.40 - 121280.40 and the current 109909.70. 14.24% and 13317 also show market performance. Follow SA40 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the South Africa 40 Index today?
The SA40 index is currently at 109909.70. It trades within 107251.70 - 109977.20, while comparison with 107028.80 shows the direction. Explore the South Africa 40 Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is South Africa 40 Index Index highest value ever?
SA40 index reached 121280.40 at its peak. Within 95408.40 - 121280.40, comparing 109909.70 and 2.47% helps understand momentum. Track SA40 performance using the live chart.
What is SA40 Index lowest value ever?
SA40 index hit a low of 95408.40, within 95408.40 - 121280.40. Along with 109909.70 and -8.82%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch South Africa 40 Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 107028.80
- Open
- 107257.80
- Bid
- 109909.70
- Ask
- 109910.00
- Low
- 107251.70
- High
- 109977.20
- Volume
- 13.317 K
- Daily Change
- 2.69%
- Month Change
- 5.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.82%
- Year Change
- 14.24%