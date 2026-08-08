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NOR25: Norway 25 Index
NOR25 price has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 1959.83 NOK and at a high of 1974.04 NOK.
Follow Norway 25 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Norway Krone price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in NOR25 index?
Investing in Norway 25 Index index means analyzing 1489.32 - 2055.25 and the current 1966.35. 26.33% and 2071 also show market performance. Follow NOR25 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Norway 25 Index today?
The NOR25 index is currently at 1966.35. It trades within 1959.83 - 1974.04, while comparison with 1954.97 shows the direction. Explore the Norway 25 Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is Norway 25 Index Index highest value ever?
NOR25 index reached 2055.25 at its peak. Within 1489.32 - 2055.25, comparing 1966.35 and -0.39% helps understand momentum. Track NOR25 performance using the live chart.
What is NOR25 Index lowest value ever?
NOR25 index hit a low of 1489.32, within 1489.32 - 2055.25. Along with 1966.35 and 5.56%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Norway 25 Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 1954.97
- Open
- 1974.04
- Bid
- 1966.35
- Ask
- 1966.65
- Low
- 1959.83
- High
- 1974.04
- Volume
- 2.071 K
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.56%
- Year Change
- 26.33%