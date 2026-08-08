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MIDDE50: Germany Mid 50 Index
MIDDE50 exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32402.50 and at a high of 32654.90.
Follow Germany Mid 50 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in MIDDE50 index?
Investing in Germany Mid 50 Index index means analyzing 26472.10 - 33539.00 and the current 32509.40. 7.40% and 1846 also show market performance. Follow MIDDE50 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Germany Mid 50 Index today?
The MIDDE50 index is currently at 32509.40. It trades within 32402.50 - 32654.90, while comparison with 32439.10 shows the direction. Explore the Germany Mid 50 Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is Germany Mid 50 Index Index highest value ever?
MIDDE50 index reached 33539.00 at its peak. Within 26472.10 - 33539.00, comparing 32509.40 and 0.31% helps understand momentum. Track MIDDE50 performance using the live chart.
What is MIDDE50 Index lowest value ever?
MIDDE50 index hit a low of 26472.10, within 26472.10 - 33539.00. Along with 32509.40 and 6.11%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Germany Mid 50 Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 32439.10
- Open
- 32407.50
- Bid
- 32509.40
- Ask
- 32509.70
- Low
- 32402.50
- High
- 32654.90
- Volume
- 1.846 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.11%
- Year Change
- 7.40%