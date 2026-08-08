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EUSTX50: Euro Stoxx 50
EUSTX50 price has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 6495.8 EUR and at a high of 6565.1 EUR.
Follow Euro Stoxx 50 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in EUSTX50 index?
Investing in Euro Stoxx 50 index means analyzing 5288.9 - 6565.1 and the current 6537.8. 21.86% and 11050 also show market performance. Follow EUSTX50 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Euro Stoxx 50 today?
The EUSTX50 index is currently at 6537.8. It trades within 6495.8 - 6565.1, while comparison with 6502.1 shows the direction. Explore the Euro Stoxx 50 price chart live with daily changes.
What is Euro Stoxx 50 Index highest value ever?
EUSTX50 index reached 6565.1 at its peak. Within 5288.9 - 6565.1, comparing 6537.8 and 0.54% helps understand momentum. Track EUSTX50 performance using the live chart.
What is EUSTX50 Index lowest value ever?
EUSTX50 index hit a low of 5288.9, within 5288.9 - 6565.1. Along with 6537.8 and 8.07%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Euro Stoxx 50 moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 6502.1
- Open
- 6502.8
- Bid
- 6537.8
- Ask
- 6540.8
- Low
- 6495.8
- High
- 6565.1
- Volume
- 11.050 K
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.07%
- Year Change
- 21.86%