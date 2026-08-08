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CHINAH: Hong Kong China H-shares Index
CHINAH exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8432.86 and at a high of 8593.92.
Follow Hong Kong China H-shares Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in CHINAH index?
Investing in Hong Kong China H-shares Index index means analyzing 7402.95 - 9773.73 and the current 8575.33. -7.21% and 136681 also show market performance. Follow CHINAH updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Hong Kong China H-shares Index today?
The CHINAH index is currently at 8575.33. It trades within 8432.86 - 8593.92, while comparison with 8499.33 shows the direction. Explore the Hong Kong China H-shares Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is Hong Kong China H-shares Index Index highest value ever?
CHINAH index reached 9773.73 at its peak. Within 7402.95 - 9773.73, comparing 8575.33 and 0.74% helps understand momentum. Track CHINAH performance using the live chart.
What is CHINAH Index lowest value ever?
CHINAH index hit a low of 7402.95, within 7402.95 - 9773.73. Along with 8575.33 and -2.02%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Hong Kong China H-shares Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 8499.33
- Open
- 8512.15
- Bid
- 8575.33
- Ask
- 8575.63
- Low
- 8432.86
- High
- 8593.92
- Volume
- 136.681 K
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- -0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.02%
- Year Change
- -7.21%