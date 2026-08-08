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CA60: Canada 60 Index
CA60 price has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 2130.26 CAD and at a high of 2139.20 CAD.
Follow Canada S&Р/TSX 60 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Canadian Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in CA60 index?
Investing in Canada 60 Index index means analyzing 1717.11 - 2149.33 and the current 2137.95. 24.26% and 10044 also show market performance. Follow CA60 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Canada 60 Index today?
The CA60 index is currently at 2137.95. It trades within 2130.26 - 2139.20, while comparison with 2130.82 shows the direction. Explore the Canada 60 Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is Canada 60 Index Index highest value ever?
CA60 index reached 2149.33 at its peak. Within 1717.11 - 2149.33, comparing 2137.95 and 0.22% helps understand momentum. Track CA60 performance using the live chart.
What is CA60 Index lowest value ever?
CA60 index hit a low of 1717.11, within 1717.11 - 2149.33. Along with 2137.95 and 8.98%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Canada 60 Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 2130.82
- Open
- 2133.35
- Bid
- 2137.95
- Ask
- 2138.25
- Low
- 2130.26
- High
- 2139.20
- Volume
- 10.044 K
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 1.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.98%
- Year Change
- 24.26%