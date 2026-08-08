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AUS200: ASX 200 Index
AUS200 exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9211.4 and at a high of 9321.0.
Follow ASX 200 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in AUS200 index?
Investing in ASX 200 Index index means analyzing 8255.0 - 9321.0 and the current 9295.9. 3.94% and 13402 also show market performance. Follow AUS200 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the ASX 200 Index today?
The AUS200 index is currently at 9295.9. It trades within 9211.4 - 9321.0, while comparison with 9251.9 shows the direction. Explore the ASX 200 Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is ASX 200 Index Index highest value ever?
AUS200 index reached 9321.0 at its peak. Within 8255.0 - 9321.0, comparing 9295.9 and 0.55% helps understand momentum. Track AUS200 performance using the live chart.
What is AUS200 Index lowest value ever?
AUS200 index hit a low of 8255.0, within 8255.0 - 9321.0. Along with 9295.9 and 1.48%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch ASX 200 Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 9251.9
- Open
- 9244.6
- Bid
- 9295.9
- Ask
- 9298.9
- Low
- 9211.4
- High
- 9321.0
- Volume
- 13.402 K
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 3.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.48%
- Year Change
- 3.94%