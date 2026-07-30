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CNHJPY: Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen
CNHJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.24300 and at a high of 23.49800.
Follow Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNHJPY News
- USD/JPY Forecast 05/08: Continues to Stabilize (Chart)
- Yen intervention outlook: USD/JPY, dollar index and EUR/USD
- USD/JPY intervention changes little as yen headwinds re
- Traders in the world’s most important financial market are bracing for a wild stretch ahead
- US Dollar (DXY), USD/JPY Forecast: Key Levels to Watch
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Plunge Loses Steam, but R
- Joint U.S.-Japanese intervention boosts the yen — but will it be enough?
- FX Futures Positioning: Yen, Euro Bears Caught Short |
- Weekly Forex Forecast — 3rd to 7th of August 2026 (Charts)
- US NFP, SpaceX earnings dominate week ahead | Week of 3 Aug
- Scott Bessent's Notepad Was Accidentally Photographed At Camp David— and It Shows a Plan to Buy Up To $10
- USD/JPY weekly outlook: Japan's intervention gamble now
- The Big Mac Index turns 40. Here’s why it’s still relevant.
- USD/JPY Analysis 31/07: Dollar Buyers Return (Video)
- USD/JPY, DXY Forecast: Bullish Bias Holds Despite Pullb
- Why fresh volatility means a ‘valuation opportunity’ is opening up in U.S. stocks
- Forex Seasonality – August 2026: GBP/USD’s Most Bearish
- USD/JPY Monthly Forecast: August 2026
- USD/JPY outlook: BOJ holds steady as intervention risk
- USD/JPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Focus Shifts from Fed to BOJ
- Japanese Yen Surges as MOF Steals the BOJ's Thunder Aft
- USD/JPY Forex Forecast 30/07: Interest Rate Differential Kee
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen exchange rate calculated?
CNHJPY exchange rate is based on 23.35000 and 23.35030, reflecting demand in JPY. Fluctuations are shown in -0.50% and 18.98500 - 24.23400. See the live chart for Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen.
How can I trade CNHJPY?
Trading CNHJPY is done at 23.35000 or 23.35030. Watch 23.35000, 23.24300 - 23.49800, and 19894 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of CNHJPY shows these updates.
What kind of pair is Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen?
CNHJPY is a currency pair quoted in JPY. Its price is 23.35000, with volatility reflected in -0.50% and 20.52%. View the chart live to track Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen movements.
What is CNHJPY volatility?
CNHJPY volatility is visible in 23.24300 - 23.49800 and 18.98500 - 24.23400. Analysts also track -0.50% and 2.25% versus 23.35000. Check the CNHJPY price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 23.4780 0
- Open
- 23.4680 0
- Bid
- 23.3500 0
- Ask
- 23.3503 0
- Low
- 23.2430 0
- High
- 23.4980 0
- Volume
- 19.894 K
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.25%
- Year Change
- 20.52%