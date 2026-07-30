QuotesSections
Currencies / CNHJPY
Back to Currencies

CNHJPY: Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen

23.35000 JPY 0.12800 (0.55%)
Sector: Currency Base: Chinese Yuan Renminbi Profit currency: Japanese Yen

CNHJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.24300 and at a high of 23.49800.

Follow Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CNHJPY News

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen exchange rate calculated?

CNHJPY exchange rate is based on 23.35000 and 23.35030, reflecting demand in JPY. Fluctuations are shown in -0.50% and 18.98500 - 24.23400. See the live chart for Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen.

How can I trade CNHJPY?

Trading CNHJPY is done at 23.35000 or 23.35030. Watch 23.35000, 23.24300 - 23.49800, and 19894 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of CNHJPY shows these updates.

What kind of pair is Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen?

CNHJPY is a currency pair quoted in JPY. Its price is 23.35000, with volatility reflected in -0.50% and 20.52%. View the chart live to track Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen movements.

What is CNHJPY volatility?

CNHJPY volatility is visible in 23.24300 - 23.49800 and 18.98500 - 24.23400. Analysts also track -0.50% and 2.25% versus 23.35000. Check the CNHJPY price on the live chart.

Daily Range
23.24300 23.49800
Year Range
18.98500 24.23400
Previous Close
23.4780 0
Open
23.4680 0
Bid
23.3500 0
Ask
23.3503 0
Low
23.2430 0
High
23.4980 0
Volume
19.894 K
Daily Change
-0.55%
Month Change
0.34%
6 Months Change
2.25%
Year Change
20.52%
08 August, Saturday