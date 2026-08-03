CNHJPY: Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen
今日CNHJPY汇率已更改0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点23.59500和高点23.63000进行交易。
关注Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNHJPY新闻
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- USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week | August 10
- USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week | August 10
- Japanese Yen Outlook: US CPI, Intervention Risks Put US
- USD/JPY Forecast 10/08: 200-Day EMA Floor Holds (Video)
- FX Futures Positioning: US Dollar Longs Plunged, Yen Sh
- USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Yen shorts cleansed as US infla
- Crude Oil, USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar and Oil Rebound as H
- USD/JPY Forex Signal 07/08: Reclaims 158 Level (Video)
- The dollar’s global dominance is starting to slip. This was the tell.
- USD/JPY Forecast 06/08: Eyes 158 Breakout (Video)
- 33 stocks to bet on foreign markets continuing to beat the S&P 500
- USD/JPY Forecast 05/08: Continues to Stabilize (Chart)
- Yen intervention outlook: USD/JPY, dollar index and EUR/USD
- USD/JPY intervention changes little as yen headwinds re
- Traders in the world’s most important financial market are bracing for a wild stretch ahead
- US Dollar (DXY), USD/JPY Forecast: Key Levels to Watch
常见问题解答
Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen汇率是如何计算的？
CNHJPY汇率基于23.61700和23.61730，反映了JPY的需求。波动显示在0.06%和18.98500 - 24.23400中。请查看Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen的实时图表。
我如何交易CNHJPY？
交易CNHJPY以23.61700或23.61730完成。观察23.61700、23.59500 - 23.63000和5244以评估市场状况。CNHJPY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen是什么类型的组合？
CNHJPY是以JPY报价的货币对。其价格为23.61700，波动性反映在0.06%和21.90%中。实时查看图表以跟踪Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen走势。
什么是CNHJPY波动性？
CNHJPY波动性在23.59500 - 23.63000和18.98500 - 24.23400中可见。分析师还跟踪了0.06%和3.42%与23.61700的对比。查看实时图表上的CNHJPY价格。
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.6110 0
- 开盘价
- 23.6020 0
- 卖价
- 23.6170 0
- 买价
- 23.6173 0
- 最低价
- 23.5950 0
- 最高价
- 23.6300 0
- 交易量
- 5.244 K
- 日变化
- 0.03%
- 月变化
- 1.49%
- 6个月变化
- 3.42%
- 年变化
- 21.90%