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CNHJPY: Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen

23.61700 JPY 0.00600 (0.03%)
版块: 货币 基础: Chinese Yuan Renminbi 盈利货币: Japanese Yen

今日CNHJPY汇率已更改0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点23.59500和高点23.63000进行交易。

关注Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CNHJPY新闻

常见问题解答

Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen汇率是如何计算的？

CNHJPY汇率基于23.61700和23.61730，反映了JPY的需求。波动显示在0.06%和18.98500 - 24.23400中。请查看Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen的实时图表。

我如何交易CNHJPY？

交易CNHJPY以23.61700或23.61730完成。观察23.61700、23.59500 - 23.63000和5244以评估市场状况。CNHJPY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen是什么类型的组合？

CNHJPY是以JPY报价的货币对。其价格为23.61700，波动性反映在0.06%和21.90%中。实时查看图表以跟踪Chinese Yuan Renminbi vs Japanese Yen走势。

什么是CNHJPY波动性？

CNHJPY波动性在23.59500 - 23.63000和18.98500 - 24.23400中可见。分析师还跟踪了0.06%和3.42%与23.61700的对比。查看实时图表上的CNHJPY价格。

日范围
23.59500 23.63000
年范围
18.98500 24.23400
前一天收盘价
23.6110 0
开盘价
23.6020 0
卖价
23.6170 0
买价
23.6173 0
最低价
23.5950 0
最高价
23.6300 0
交易量
5.244 K
日变化
0.03%
月变化
1.49%
6个月变化
3.42%
年变化
21.90%
13 八月, 星期四